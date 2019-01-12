On January 11, 2019, the film based on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hit the big screens and headlines too. Along with receiving bad news, the film also faced an interruption in Kolkata after a group of West Bengal Congress activists allegedly hampered the screening of the film on Friday. Reports said that the Congress workers also vandalised a posh Kolkata multiplex screening the film.

On January 11, 2019, the film based on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hit the big screens and headlines too. Well, the film starring Anupam Kher has been making headlines ever since the makers dropped its trailer. Along with receiving bad news, the film also faced an interruption in Kolkata after a group of West Bengal Congress activists allegedly hampered the screening of the film on Friday. Reports said that the Congress workers also vandalised a posh Kolkata multiplex screening the film. The film has been facing massive protests across the country.

The reports said that the Congress workers took over the cinema hall showing the controversial film in central Kolkata’s Quest Mall around 8 pm. They were also carrying the Congress party flags. The agitators then asked the viewers to immediately leave the cinema hall and thus stopped its screening. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rakesh Singh, who was leading the agitators, asserted that we have stopped the screening of the film as it insults Congress’ senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, adding the Congress workers won’t let the party screen anywhere.

According to reports, some of the agitators also shouted like Rahul Gandhi Zindabad… Congress Zindabad inside the movie theatre. Meanwhile, the screening of the picture has also been stopped in other parts of the country including the national capital. Several reviews have also dubbed the movie as a propaganda film that has been badly made.

So far, the top Congress leaders have denied leading any protests in the country over the film saying they don’t promote violence or such protests.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More