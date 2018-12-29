After reports of Madhya Pradesh government banning the Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, a biopic on former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala Tweeted a denial. The clarification followed MP Congress leader Syed Zafar announcing that the film would not be allowed in the state. The similar clamour was heard from Maharashtra where party Youth Congress leader Satyajeet Tambe Patil had written to the filmmaker for a preview.

Amid reports of newly formed Madhya Pradesh government banning the Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, a biopic on former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala Tweeted a denial saying, BJP is spreading false propaganda as the “MP government has taken no such decision.” The same was voiced by Congress’ media in-charge Narendra Saluja, who while denying any ban order, said that the flim is a “lowdown” and they won’t give any publicity to the film by protesting against it.

“The film is so low down that we don’t even want to discuss it. We don’t want to give any unnecessary publicity to this film by protesting against it,” said Congress’ media in-charge Narendra Saluja was quoted by ANI as saying.

The clarification followed MP Congress leader Syed Zafar announcing that the film would not be allowed in the state. The similar clamour was heard from Maharashtra where party Youth Congress leader Satyajeet Tambe Patil had written to the filmmaker for a preview of the movie to root out any undesirable content. Now, reports suggest, the leader has withdrawn his demand.

“As BJP has tweeted trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister movie from their official Twitter handle… it is now evident that it is BJP’s propaganda/campaign movie … hence we don’t even want to see this campaign movie of BJP and we withdraw our demand of special screening,” tweeted Satyajeet Tambe Patil.

Earlier, the BJP had stirred a controversy tweeting the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister with an endorsement of sorts.

“Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM’s chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, based on an insider’s account, releasing on 11 Jan!” BJP tweeted.

Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM's chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, based on an insider's account, releasing on 11 Jan! pic.twitter.com/ToliKa8xaH — BJP (@BJP4India) December 27, 2018

The movie The Accidental Prime Minister is based on based on former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s media adviser Sanjaya Baru’s book by the same name. The film is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and has been written by Mayank Tewari.

