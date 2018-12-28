The Accidental Prime Minister controversy: Congress workers should follow their president Rahul Gandhi who recently spoke about the freedom of speech and expression in a tweet, veteran actor Anupam Kher said on Friday. Anupam Kher plays the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the film The Accidental Prime Minister. Ahead of crucial 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has alleged a political motive behind the film.

The Accidental Prime Minister controversy: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to urge his party workers to respect freedom of speech and expression, amid controversy over his upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister. Congress workers should follow their president Rahul Gandhi who recently spoke about the freedom of speech and expression in a tweet, veteran actor Anupam Kher said on Friday. The Maharashtra Youth Congress has demanded a special screening of this film before its release. They have raised objections about the representation of facts in the movie. The veteran actor said the protests by Congress workers will only give more publicity to the film.

He wondered why protests weren’t held earlier when the book was released in 2014. He further said the film is based on the book released by former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjay Baru. The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh may ban the release of Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, reports said. Earlier today, former prime minister Manmohan Singh evaded a question when asked about the film based on him. He was at the Congress headquarters for its foundation day celebrations.

Anupam Kher plays the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the film The Accidental Prime Minister. The Accidental Prime Minister book was written by Sanjaya Baru who was former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s media advisor between May 2004 and August 2008. Ahead of crucial 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has alleged a political motive behind the film.



Former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Congress President Rahul Gandhi cut a cake on Congress Foundation Day in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

