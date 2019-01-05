A plea seeking a ban on the trailer of the controversial upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday. According to the reports, the plea states that the facts have been twisted to defame the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In demand to ban the trailer of the upcoming controversial film The Accidental Prime Minister, a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday. According to the reports, the plea states that the facts have been twisted to defame the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. A few days ago, another petition was filed in Bihar Court against the Anupam Khair-starrer and the makers of the film The Accidental Prime Minister. Talking to the reporters, lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha had said that a plea has been moved before the Bihar High Court claiming that the images of certain prominent people have been mangled in the film.

The petition reads that the makers have malign the looks of Manmohan Singh and Sanjaya Baru that might hurt both of them and their followers’ sentiments. The petitioner alleged that the makers of the film have tried to spoil the mages of Congress top leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. The reports have also said that the hearing of the case will be held in the Sub Divisional Judicial Court on January 8.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More