The petitioner also alleged that the makers of the film have tried to spoil the mages of Congress top leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

Anupam Kher-starrer Bollywood movie The Accidental Prime Minister, which has become a matter for political discourse, is slated to be released on January 11, 2018.

The Accidental Prime Minister row: The Sub Divisional Judicial Court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur ordered to register an FIR against Anupam Kher and 13 others in connection with the petition filed by Advocate Sudhir Ojha against the movie The Accidental Prime Minister on Tuesday. Earlier, a petition was filed in Bihar court against the Anupam Khair and the makers of the film The Accidental Prime Minister. Talking to the reporters, lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha had said that a plea has been moved before the Bihar High Court claiming that the images of certain prominent people have been mangled in the film.

The petition reads that the makers have maligned the looks of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and his former media advisor Sanjay Baru that might hurt both of them and their followers’ sentiments. The petitioner also alleged that the makers of the film have tried to spoil the mages of Congress top leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi High Court will hear on Wednesday the petition filed by Pooja Mahajan against the trailer of the movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’.

