Karnataka school bible news: Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh spoke about the Bible controversy three days after the Hindu Janajagruti Samithi claimed that the Clarence High School in Bengaluru is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible compulsorily in school. The state government will issue a notice to schools over the Bible controversy, according to the Education Minister.

According to the Karnataka education legislation, schools do not have the authority to push any religion literature into any educational institution. The Central Board of Secondary Education has also stated that any institute registered in Karnataka must follow the curriculum and guidelines and should not push anyone to study their religious materials.

The state’s education minister promised that his department will act. “, he explained “We’ll receive notification, request a response, and then consult with the legal department. The Bhagavad Gita is not a religious book; it does not teach anything about gods or their worship, and we should not compare it to the Quran or the Bible, which are religious writings of that culture.”

He went on to say that people become Christians when they accept the Bible, and Muslims when they accept the Quran, and that no one should force them to do so. Krishna gives Arjuna clarity in the Bhagwad Gita.

Mohan Gowda, a state spokesperson for the Hindu Janajagruti Samithi, claimed on Saturday, April 23, that the Clarence High School in Bengaluru is pushing non-Christian students to study the Bible in class. In an interview with Republic TV, Gowda said, “It is mandatory for students who are admitted to Clarence School to read, carry, and learn the Bible. They mentioned it on the application form for admission to the school. There are also non-Christian kids enrolled in the school who are compelled to memorise the Bible.”