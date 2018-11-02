The Contenders — Who Will Lead India Tomorrow — a book by NewsX senior executive editor Priya Sahgal was launched on Thursday in the presence of Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, RLD leader Jayant Choudhary, and Vir Sanghvi.

The Contenders — Who Will Lead India Tomorrow — a book by NewsX senior executive editor Priya Sahgal was launched on Thursday in the presence of Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, and Vir Sanghvi. At the launch of The Contenders, the esteemed panel comprising Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Ram Madhav, Jayant Choudhary, along with Priya Sahagal participated in a debate and discussed India’s politics, about Elections 2019, PM Modi’s leadership and what’s next for Indian politics.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who attended the event, said that he would like to thank Priya Sahgal for inviting him to the launch event of her book — The Contenders Who Will Lead India Tomorrow. It was a wonderful experience, Akhilesh Yadab added. Speaking at the launch during the panel discussion on who will lead India tomorrow, Akhilesh Yadav said that it was important to understand the ground situation and issues of the people.

The discussion on Indian politics focussed on candid conversation and what was next for the next generation to come and leaders of tomorrow. Sharing his thought of words, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said his party has a great hope for country’s future and lauded schemes and leadership of PM Modi while attacking his opponents especially Akhilesh Yadav. Meanwhile hitting back at Ram Madhav, former UP CM said that the BJP wanted to distract people through its lies.

Among several issues, politician threw light upon the future of mahagathbandhan where Ram Madhav said the Opposition cannot take on the BJP single-handedly that’s why they (other parties) are planning to come together. Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that it was time to realise what work we have done. Together it was a great evening where politicians talked about their respective parties agenda, what was going right at the moment, about the present government and what’s was the future.

