The dispute dates back to 1991, when local priests filed a series of petitions with the Varanasi court, requesting permission to worship in the Gyanvapi Masjid region. The petitioners alleged that the Mughal monarch Aurangzeb ordered the Gyanvapi Masjid to be built in the 17th century by removing a piece of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir.

A court commissioner’s team visited the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri temple complex in Varanasi and stayed for nearly two hours, but due to a Muslim protest, they were unable to complete a videographic assessment of the mosque. Muslims demonstrated against the survey, while the mosque management committee petitioned a Varanasi district court for the appointment of a new court commissioner than Ajay Kumar Mishra, who is now serving. The case will be heard on May 9, according to a local court.

On April 18, 2021, Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas, and Rekha Pathak of Delhi filed a lawsuit, asking for permission to worship and perform rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi on a regular basis, as well as to prohibit opponents from harming the statues.

A painting of Goddess Shringar Gauri hangs on the exterior wall of the sensitive Gyanvapi mosque. After the mosque’s security was intensified following the demolition of the Babri mosque during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, worshippers were only allowed to worship this deity on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratra.

The court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had ordered filming of the Shringar Gauri temple at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and before May 10 in the Shringar Gauri worship case on April 26, 2022.

One associate can be present during the hearings in addition to the advocate commissioner and parties, according to the court.