On December 20, Modi-led NDA government authorised 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt “any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” and 5 days later, reports surfaced about a closed-door meeting between the Centre and various Internet service providers about amendments in Section 79 of the IT Act, empowering the Centre to use technology which would help curb unlawful content and trace the origin of these unlawful messages.

And now, if reports are to be believed, Centre wants social media platforms to use an intrusive photo tech to track anyone it desires. The Centre has asked social media platforms to use Microsoft-owned PhotoDNA for investigation into various criminal matters.

The PhotoDNA is currently exclusively used to identify child exploitation images on internet. However, social media giants such as Twitter, Microsoft, YouTube and Facebook do not even allow the use of this software for identifying extremist content due to the wide usage scope.

However, Indian government has cited Section 91 of CrPC, that empowers the police official to issue summons to produce document or other thing related to any case, to justify its demand. According to an Indian Express report, Centre has asked social media platforms to conduct PhotoDNA to track suspects.

This effectively turns social media as a mass surveillance platform for the Centre.

Worth mentioning is that PhotoDNA is at the heart of privacy debate in Europe with the EU proposing European Privacy Regulation (EPR) that bans the social media platforms to use PhotoDNA.

