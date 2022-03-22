The Kasmir files directed by Vivek Agnihotri starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, and others have become India’s watch interest. The film on the genocide of Kashmiri pandits of 1990 dominates the box office with a ₹180 crore collection in just two weeks.

The Kashmir files are giving a tough fight to the other on-screen movies. In just two weeks of release, the movie got viral with media discussion on this 1990 event not just in India but globally.

The pre-holi statistics showed top movies 2022 like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sooryavanshi, 83 with each collection of around ₹70 crores in two weeks. Hence, this small-budget documented movie takes over the business only for its heavy storyline.

Post pandemic, the movie of Spiderman got a huge hit with a collection of 19 crores in two weeks and surprisingly, the Kashmir files even left this Hollywood movie behind. A range of emotions is seen in the audience with both negative and positive responses but everyone has an opinion and is discussing this movie which makes it a huge hit.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles is Sensational… *Week 2* trending is The Highest in *post-pandemic era*, overtakes #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #Hollywood giant #SpiderMan by a record margin … [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr. Total: ₹179.85 cr. #India biz.”