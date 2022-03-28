After Assam CM's retort, Aam Aadmi Party In-Charge Assam Rajesh Sharma questioning if making the film tax free is a solution and said that the demand to make the film is a political demand, adding that the request has an agenda behind it.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has not only taken the box office by a storm but also stirred conversations. The film has not just opened old wounds but also led to a political controversy. In a latest development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma has slammed his counterpart in Delhi-Arvind Kejirwal over his comments on the Kashmir Files film in Delhi assembly.

Responding to Arvind Kejriwal’s suggestion to upload Kashmir Files on YouTube for public viewing instead of making it tax free, Himanta Biswas Sharma questioned how many people can access The Kashmir Files on YouTube.

Pointing out that there is no YouTube or Google in places like Assam, Manipur and many other places, Sharma hit back that whether the Delhi government makes the film tax free or not, they have no right to humiliate the film. “Don’t be so anti-Hindu openly”, added the Assam CM.

After Assam CM’s retort, Aam Aadmi Party In-Charge Assam Rajesh Sharma questioning if making the film tax free is a solution and said that the demand to make the film is a political demand, adding that the request has an agenda behind it.