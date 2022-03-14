Kerala Congress claimed that Pandits left the valley en masse under the direction of Governor Jagmohan who was an RSS man and the migration started under the BJP-supported VP Singh government.

As the film The Kashmir Files continued to garner praises from the film critics and create a buzz at the box office, Congress has sparked fresh controversy by denying the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Shortly after the CWC meeting in New Delhi, Congress Kerala shared a series of posts blaming Governor Jagmohan and RSS for the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

Kerala Congress claimed that Pandits left the valley en masse under the direction of Governor Jagmohan who was an RSS man and the migration started under the BJP-supported VP Singh government. It said that Pandits’ migration started the very next month of BJP-supported VP Singh’s government coming to power in December 1989 and accused BJP of doing nothing but supporting VP Singh till November 1990.

It added that the UPA govt built 5,242 tenements for Pandits in Jammu & provided one-time assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each family in addition to student scholarships, assistance to farmers & welfare schemes worth Rs 1,168.4 crore. Stating that Pandits are victims of terrorism like other Kashmiris, it further said that in the 1948 communal riots after partition, over 1,00,000 Kashmiri Muslims were killed in Jammu, but there were no retaliatory killings of Pandits.

Hitting out that BJP, Kerala Congress went ahead to say that BJP did not bring the Pandits back to Kashmir or resettle them despite being in power for two terms at the centre and one term in Kashmir.