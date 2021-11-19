The removal of agricultural rules paves the door for an election alliance between Amarinder Singh, a dissident Congress leader and former chief minister who has launched the Punjab Lok Congress and hinted at seat-sharing with the BJP if the farm concerns are resolved.

On Gurpurab , Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed three contentious agriculture regulations, which holds great significance for the poll bound Punjab, which has been the epicenter of relentless protests for more than a year. The unexpected declaration will undoubtedly change the political landscape in the state, where an assembly election is scheduled for early next year.

The removal of agricultural rules paves the door for an election alliance between Amarinder Singh, a dissident Congress leader and former chief minister who has launched the Punjab Lok Congress and hinted at seat-sharing with the BJP if the farm concerns are resolved. Though Captain’s party has yet to gather momentum, he still has political influence in Punjab’s rural and urban areas, and he will be aiming to recruit unhappy Congress leaders in order to weaken the party from which he was forcibly expelled.

After the ruling Congress, the AAP, and the Shiromani Akali Dal, would the BJP-Amarinder coalition emerge as Punjab’s fourth political force?

The alliance will undoubtedly be extremely problematic. With only a few months until the election, forming a political party and building its organisation would be difficult. The anti-BJP feeling has already been exploited by the opposition parties. As a result, even if the agricultural restrictions are removed, gaining the farmers’ trust would be difficult.

Besides this, the union will be a drop-out alliance. While Captain is a former Congressman, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa are among the Shiromani Akali Dal’s founding members (SAD). Dissidents from other parties who are refused tickets are likely to be poached by Captain and the BJP.

With the agricultural legislation being the Narendra Modi government’s first significant reversal, the opposition is making every effort to take credit while also courting farmers. Punjab’s governing Congress, which has continuously opposed the agricultural rules has claimed credit for pushing the Modi administration to back down under their pressure. The Congress began publicising Rahul Gandhi’s comments from a few months ago that the government will be forced to back down on agricultural legislation within hours of Modi’s big announcement.