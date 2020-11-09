Sanchaita Gajapati Raju says ‘ The Save MANSAS campaign launched by Ashok Gajapati garu is actually a save Ashok garu campaign as more skeletons will tumble out of the Mansas closet and make you politically irrelevant.'

Signature campaign was launched by the main opposition party of Andhra TDP agaist the alleged privatisation Of famous MR college Of vijayanagaram. a series of meetings planned by Leaders some parties, led by the TDP. They plan to conduct meetings in all nine Assembly constituencies of Vizianagaram district to protect MANSAS Trust and Maharaja Educational Institutions which have been providing education at an affordable fee structure. TDP could not digest the news that Former Union Minister and TDP senior leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju was removed from the trust which controls more than 12 educational institutions and 100 temples. From then onwards , From Chandrababu Naidu to Asok Gajapati attack the chairperson and heir of Vijayanagaram Royal family , Sanchaita Gajapati Raju.

MANSAS chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati Raju says ‘ The Save MANSAS campaign launched by Ashok Gajapati garu is actually a save Ashok garu campaign as more skeletons will tumble out of the Mansas closet and make you politically irrelevant. She posted a series of posts on twitter like “Save MANSAS campaign should have been launched when you razed to the ground the 150 year old Moti Mahal palace. Save MANSAS campaign should have been launched when you leased Mansas land at an average of 500 rs per acre for over 8000 acres of prime land far below market price. Save MANSAS campaign should have been launched when you did not appoint a lawyer and allowed a ex part decree against Mansas causing a 13 crore loss.Save MANSAS campaign should have been launched when you uploaded the incorrect of date from 2016-2020 for fee reimbursement causing a 6 crore loss to the educational institutes”

She says that even Asok Gajapati Raju says there should not be any politics but himself doing petty politics. Sanchaita further countered that Save MANSAS campaign should have been launched when you forgot to get the requisite permissions from APSCHE causing 170 student degrees to become invalid. She mentioned that Save MANSAS campaign should have been launched when you did not get the books audited and all accounting systems were manual .Save MANSAS campaign should have been launched when you did not follow up for pending dues from 2016 to the amount of Rs 30 CRS less from the TDP GOVT.

Also read: Complete ban on sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi, nearby cities: NGT

Also read: “Mend your ways or be ready to lose your limbs and life”: WB BJP chief warns TMC workers

Sanchaita Gajapati alleged that Her uncle Ashok Gajapati has spread Fake News about privatizing MR College . It was private during his time & you surrendered the govt aid – a policy being continued even now.

She wanted to save MANSAS and bringing it back to it’s original glory. She advised Ashok Gajapati Raju to concentrate in saving his political relevance.

Also read: PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of various projects in Varanasi