The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear a petition pertaining to the removal of 'jhuggis' in the national capital's Sarojini Nagar district on Monday.

Before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh raised the issue of the removal of ‘jhuggis’ in the Sarojini Nagar neighbourhood.

The appeal was filed in response to a Delhi High Court decision that denied slum inhabitants in Sarojini Nagar’s ‘jhuggis’ rehabilitation or resettlement.

Vaishali, a minor, filed the plea with the help of her next-door neighbour Sita Devi and others. Nitin Saluja, an advocate, submitted the plea. The petitioner has asked the Supreme Court to give special leave to appeal the High Court of Delhi’s final ruling and judgement dated April 19, 2022.

The petitioners have filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the Division Bench of the High Court of Delhi’s final order and judgement dated April 19, 2022 (Impugned order), in which the High Court refused to interfere with the order dated April 11, 2022, passed by the Single Judge of Bench of the Delhi High Court.

The petitioners also claimed that the forced eviction of the jhuggi residents in question will permanently disrupt and destroy the lives of jhuggi residents, as approximately 200 families, including children, the elderly, and women (including pregnant women), will be thrown out onto the streets with no alternative housing. The petition stated that the residents of the said jhuggis are extremely poor people such as dhobis, daily wage labourers, rag pickers, maids, street sellers, and others who have no other place to live.