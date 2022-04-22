The Supreme Court denied Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s request to be released from prison in a money laundering case on Friday. “It is far too early in the inquiry to interfere.” At this point, we are unable to interfere with the proper procedure. In its observations, the Supreme Court stated, “You (should) move the competent court.”

In an attack on the BJP, Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition has claimed that the NCP leader’s detention in the central inquiry agency investigation was “politics of vendetta.”

The Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes, filed a 5,000-page charge sheet in a Mumbai court earlier on Thursday. According to news agency PTI, which cited the probe agency’s lawyers, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases will take cognizance of the charge sheet after document verification.

The case stems from a recent FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Dawood Ibrahim and his associates (UAPA).

According to the ED, Malik paid a renowned member of the ‘D-Gang’ (Dawood gang) to illegally occupy a property.

The ED had eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and his family provisionally attached last week.

According to the agency, the attached properties belonged to Malik, his family members, and family-owned businesses Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure. The Goawala Compound in Kurla West, a commercial unit and three flats, two additional flats in Bandra West, and 147 acres of agricultural land in the Osmanabad area are among the holdings.