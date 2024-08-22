‘The Victims Parents Just Want To Know The Truth’: Governor CV Ananda Bose On Bengal’s Recent Medical College Tragedy | NewsX Exclusive

In a special program with NewsX, the Governor of West Bengal, Dr. CV Ananda Bose, joined with the host Editor-in-Chief, Rishabh Gulati, to shed light on the serious developments that have been taking place in the state of Bengal.On August 9, the body of a junior doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, showing severe injuries. The autopsy revealed she had been raped and strangled. During the discussion, Governor Bose updated on the investigation and explored the broader implications of the case.

Remorse for the Victim’s Family

Governor CV Ananda Bose began the conversation by expressing his remorse towards the victim’s family, whom he had met the previous day. He also elaborated on the primary concerns the family had shared with him. He said, “Naturally, they are filled with grief, shocked. They are ordinary people whose sentiments have been hurt. They loved their dear child, particularly the pangs felt by the mother; that is something which should melt anyone who has sensibilities within them.” He further added, “They are kept off from what is happening around; they know that the CBI is investigating. Beyond that, they don’t know anything. That is the situation which we can understand; they are left alone, and they just want to know the truth.”

Moving ahead with the conversation, he stated that he had communicated with the Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, regarding the case and said, “After meeting with the parents, I would not use the word ‘spoken.’ I communicated; I sent a letter in a sealed cover to the CM, the contents of which should remain confidential until she decides to put them out.”

Addressing the Nationwide Doctor Protests

Continuing the conversation, Governor CV Ananda Bose addressed the pressing issue of doctors nationwide, not just in Bengal, who are protesting and on strike. He discussed what actions need to be taken to address their concerns and resolve the situation. He elaborated on the issue and stated, “The highlight of this is that the Supreme Court of India has appraised the issue, and the Supreme Court is intervening in a very productive manner. We should obey the order of the Supreme Court in letter and spirit. Once that is done, a way can be found.”

He also added, “As a governor, the constitution is all-important. There are many options given in the Constitution of India. These options are there, but this is a policy decision, and as Governor, it is not appropriate for me to comment on it now in the public domain.”

Views on Hospital Vandalism

Further in the discussion, he also expressed how he felt about the vandalism that took place in the hospital and said, “Violence and scandals are spoiling the peace and quiet of Bengal. About a ghastly incident, that is a murder which is most foul and which nobody can withstand. Even in the animal world, animals kill each other only to satisfy their hunger. This is one state that I see in the present dispensation; killing is done for the sake of entertainment.”

Addressing Criminal Behavior and Systemic Challenges: Governor’s Response to Pertinent Questions

Further in the discussion, Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati presented a highly pertinent and insightful question: “In terms of concrete steps, should we engage leading psychologists, psychiatrists, and law enforcement experts to profile the motivations of such criminals and enhance our training methods for handling them? Moreover, should there be a comprehensive national study on this issue?” The Governor acknowledged this as an excellent and thought-provoking suggestion and emphasized the need for a well-considered approach and said, “This issue needs to be tackled with all the seriousness it deserves. This problem has to be solved. For every problem, there is a solution.”

He also added that “In Bengal, what happens is some rulers try to find and solve problems, while others try to find problems in solutions. Unfortunately, the second one is prevailing in Bengal right now. We have to put our heads together—the entire society, the legal system, the constitution. We have to put our heads together and speak and think for the people. They want justice; give them justice. They want peace and harmony; give them peace and harmony. They have the right to live; enforce that as it is a Fundamental Right.”

Administrative Reforms for Safer Hospitals

Concluding the discussion, the Governor spoke on what administrative reforms can be introduced to make the hospitals safer. On this, he put forth a well-articulated argument and said, “There is a lot that can be done. I have given a 20-point suggestion first to my constitutional colleague, the CM, and now to all those concerned in the public domain. I am also in discussion with doctors, educationists, opinion leaders, and particularly women, and more importantly, the transgenders and the neglected sections of the society.” He also stated, “There is a way out, and in other countries, there are best practices. Let us also learn from the best practices in other places and streamline our own administration with a focus on health care and the security of the personnel.”

In conclusion, Governor CV Ananda Bose’s discussion highlighted the urgent need for justice and systemic reforms following the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College. His emphasis on addressing the concerns of the victim’s family, tackling nationwide doctor protests, and improving hospital security reflects a comprehensive approach to these pressing issues.

