Member of Uttar Pradesh legislative council, Jitin Prasada joined us for an exclusive interview as part of the conclave.

We started off the interview by asking Jitin about the difference in experience of formerly working with Congress and now with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Jitin replied, ” See, the question is not where I am coming from, rather it’s about where I am heading to. The leadership qualities of our honorable Prime Minister is not ordinary, and I took this decision by taking inspiration from him. Talking about the difference in the work approach of the two parties, there is planning, vision and goal here which I really commendable. I can undoubtedly say that the BJP is the only National party in the country right now. The people of the country have a strong emotional connect with Modi ji. Even he works tirelessly for the betterment of the nation. “

Our reporter further went on to discuss about the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. He asked the politicians about the issue and discussions that will be the base of the upcoming elections. He said, ” As per me, there is only one issue- the development of Uttar Pradesh. Our ministers have been on a roll since the past few days, some are inaugurating highways, some are launching university projects and so on. The vision of our party is development and policies. Also, these development projects are not being conducted to garner votes, we only strive for some positive change in the country. Through our strong vision we are generating employment, promoting industrialization and fueling investments.”

When asked about his opinion on whether the issues of the farmers of Uttar Pradesh have settled or not, Jitin revealed, ” No doubt, agriculture is a very important aspect of development. The thought behind the farm bills was to bring in the much-needed reforms in the agricultural sector. We wanted to bring in more facilities and transparency in the system for our framers. However, PM Modi has accepted that he failed to convince the farmers and therefore the laws were repelled respecting their sentiments. “

Jatin also talked about the “Brahman politics” in Uttar Pradesh. ” I like how discussions are being conducted in respect to the society. Now, Brahmans belong to a brainy caste, they don’t need to be told much, they understand things for themselves. Only BJP is capable of protecting the right of the Brahmans. The party is making various efforts to make the state a better place to live. The previous parties have let down the Brahmans and ignored them in the past. But now, change can be witnessed. “