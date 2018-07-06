Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lambasted the Centre for its continuing interference in the matters of Delhi government. The AAP Convener also lauded Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for his assistance and assurance in helping the government of Delhi for the betterment of the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Central government for defying the orders of the Supreme Court and staying hell-bent on interfering in the Delhi government’s functioning. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener further stressed that if the government doesn’t follow the orders of the apex court, there will be anarchy in the country. He also sought continued support of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for the betterment of the national capital.

After holding 25-minute long meeting with the L-G, Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference in New Delhi. While addressing the press, he asserted that Anil Baijal has agreed that files of Delhi government need not be sent to him and only the decisions will be made known to him.

“This will help clear a number of files which have been pending,” Kejriwal added. His comments came after the Supreme Court had clipped L-G’s powers that he exercised on the union territory.

Before the press conference, Anil Baijal had tweeted that he has assured of his continued support and cooperation with Kejriwal and Sisodia for the overall development of Delhi.

Kejriwal retweeted the post thanking Anil Baijal and saying, “All of us should work together for the development of Delhi. The Constitution is supreme. Orders of SC become the law of the land. They must be respected.”

However, the bone of contention that still remains is control of services in Delhi. According to Kejriwal, Anil Baijal has refused to hand over the control to Delhi government.

In the press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said, “If the (central) government doesn’t follow the orders of the Supreme Court there will be anarchy in the country.”

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s had signed off an order that authorised the chief minister to transfer officers. The order was swiftly rejected by the bureaucrats.

Although in its ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had stressed that an elected government does not need a sign-off from the L-G, but the bureaucrats have maintained that Anil Baijal will continue to head the services department until the court or the Lieutenant Governor himself scraps the 2015 government order.

