With the Supreme Court directing B S Yeddyurappa to prove its majority in Karnataka Assembly tomorrow at 4 pm, speculation is rife about how the saffron party will get the magic number of 112 with only 104 MLAs being elected in the assembly elections held on May 12. The Congress with fears about poaching by the BJP has already moved its MLAs to Hyderabad; sources say they are being accommodated in a five-star hotel, Taj Krishna. Police sources said 120 rooms were reserved in Taj Krishna so far.

Still, the fear of poaching by the saffron party will give sleepless night to the Congress-JDS combine. It has become clear that the game of numbers has begun and the “frequent flyers” between the BJP and the Congress have taken the limelight.

Let’s have a look at leaders who the reports suggest are in touch with the BJP

Two-time Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh has been doing flip-flop on his support to the Congress right from the declaration of results. Singh, a former tourism minister in the BJP government which ruled the state from 2008-2013, had quit the BJP in January in 2018 to join the Congress.

Congress MLA Pratapgouda Patil, who won for the first time from BJP ticket in 2008 was reportedly in touch with the BJP before elections but was denied ticket, therefore, contested from Congress.

Kudligi MLA Nagendra, a relative of B Seeramullyu, is also expected to support the BJP. Nagendra who contested as independent MLA in 2008 has switched loyalties in 2013 and contested on Congress ticket and retained his seat.

If reports are to be believed, Afazalpur MLA MY Patil is also in touch with the BJP leaders.

The BJP sources claim four other Congress and JDS MLAs from Hyderabad are also in touch with the saffron party leaders. BJP needs 8 more seats to reach the magic number in Karnataka.

