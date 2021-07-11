The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids at various locations in J&K. Those booted out allegedly had links to terror outfits and were involved in terror-funding activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids at various locations in J&K. This comes a day after 11 employees of J&K Govt were sacked. Those booted out allegedly had links to terror outfits and were involved in terror-funding activities. Among those sacked, two were sons of Hizbul founder Syed Salahudin.

Four employees were from the education department, two in J&K police, one in Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences & one each in Agriculture, Skill Development, Power & Health Dept respectively. The charges pressed on 11 employees by the Central agency are of raising, receiving, collecting & transferring funds through hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizabul Mujahideen.

The cases registered pertained to online radicalisation and some links with foreign shores are being investigated. Five kashmiri youth are arrested for links with ISIS terror group. Suspects under surveillance for the last 3 months and raids were conducted across the valley in areas such as Anantnag, Awantipore & Baramulla.

NIA is being assisted by the Intelligence Bureau, RAW and the Jammu and Kashmir police in the search operations that are taking place in capital Srinagar and Anantnag, Baramulla districts in the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the termination of 11 government employees, including the two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

These employees were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution under which no inquiry is held and dismissed employees can only approach a high court for relief.