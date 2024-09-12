The ongoing protest by junior doctors outside the West Bengal Health Department’s office has continued for more than two days

The ongoing protest by junior doctors outside the West Bengal Health Department’s office has continued for more than two days, drawing significant attention and support from various quarters of society. The demonstration, driven by outrage over the recent Kolkata rape and murder case, has seen an outpouring of solidarity from both the general public and notable figures.

A Show of Support: Senior Doctors Step In

On Wednesday, senior doctors joined the junior doctors on the picket line, with Dr. Sukumar Mukherjee taking a prominent role in providing support. Dr. Mukherjee was seen arranging breakfast for the protesting doctors, emphasizing the collective responsibility felt within the medical community.

“They are working so hard for our rights, who likes to stay on the road overnight? They are like our children, our fraternity. The entire country feels about this movement and that’s why when our brothers and sisters are on the road for an important cause, it’s our duty to arrange for their food and breakfast,” Dr. Mukherjee told News18.

Community Efforts: Public and Local Groups Rally Together

The support for the junior doctors extended beyond the medical community. Early in the morning, a group of women, all ex-students of Kamala Girls School, arrived with water and breakfast for the protestors. Maya Roy, one of the women, expressed the collective sentiment of responsibility and solidarity.

“We are all mothers and ex-students of Kamala Girls school. When our sons and daughters are here on the road, it is our responsibility to provide this much to them,” Roy stated.

Also read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Despite Supreme Court Ultimatum, Junior Doctors Continue With Their Protests

Students from Jadavpur University also played their part, arranging food for the protesting doctors on Tuesday night. Similarly, residents from various housing societies contributed by providing food, tea, and chocolates. Soheli Das, from a housing society in Saltlake, conveyed the widespread community involvement.

“Everyone is part of this movement, as we all want justice for Abhaya. They are the frontrunners here. If they can sit on the road for so long, why can’t we come and stand by them?” Das told News18.

Support From Delivery Workers and Local Figures

Delivery personnel from different companies were seen bringing food to the protest site, further illustrating the broad base of support. Alokananda Mukherjee, another supporter, brought plastic sheets and bags for the students to sit on, highlighting the pride and concern felt by many in the community.

“These kids are the top 10 per cent of our society. They are medical students. We are proud of them. What have we done to them? They are bright students sitting on the road protesting against the system. This is what we have given them and they deserve way better,” Mukherjee remarked.

Celebrity Support: Notable Figures Join the Cause

The protest has also garnered attention from celebrities, with actress Swastika Mukherjee and singer Lagnajita among those actively participating. Lagnajita shared her perspective on the movement and her role in it.

“We are in this movement from the very first day. I don’t know how we will get justice, we have high regards for the judiciary. What I realised in this movement is that this is our Kolkata, where everyone is standing for the same cause. After work, we are awake every night. I haven’t bought big things for myself in last 10 years, but standing by these doctors is making me feel happy. The entire Kolkata is here and everyone has come here to help. Food, tarpaulin, sanitary napkins, dry fruits, anything we want, people are bringing here,” Lagnajita said.

A Unified Front: The Impact of Public Support

Dr. Aniket Mahato, one of the junior doctors involved in the protest, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the public.

“We never thought that we will get so much support from common people. This proves that this is common people’s fight,” Dr. Mahato noted.