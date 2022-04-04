Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) of supporting the anti-conversion and cow slaughter bills brought in by the Basavaraj BJP-led Karnataka government.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and the current Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) of supporting the anti-conversion and cow slaughter bills brought in by the BJP-led Karnataka government. He further said that the Congress party does not support the BJP government as alleged by the JDS.

Speaking at a Press conference in Bengaluru, the senior Congress leader said, “We are committed to secularism and constitution. It is the JDS leaders who support the anti-conversion and cow slaughter bills and we don’t.” He further added, “They (JDS) support the BJP and its government’s bills.”

This rebuttal by Siddaramaiah comes after ex-Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS chief HD Kaumaraswamy questioned Congress’ stand on hijab and halal meat controversies.



