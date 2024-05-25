Thieves Caught On Camera Stealing Goods from Moving Truck in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral

A shocking video capturing the daring theft of goods from a moving truck on the Dewas-Shajapur route of the Agra-Mumbai highway has gone viral on social media. The incident, reminiscent of a high-stakes scene from a Hindi film, was recorded by a driver following the truck at a slight distance.

In the video, a man is seen riding a bike closely behind the truck while his accomplices carry out the theft. The two men skillfully climb onto the moving truck and cut through the tarpaulin sheet covering the goods. They then extract a loaded box and throw it onto the road. Both men quickly descend from the truck and position themselves on the pillion seat of the trailing bike. As the truck continues its journey, the bike slows down, allowing the men to retrieve the box from the road.

The bold act has drawn widespread attention and concern, highlighting a series of similar incidents reported from the Dewas and Tarana regions in Madhya Pradesh. Despite the video circulating widely, local authorities appear to be in the dark about this particular incident.

– Moment thieves were caught on camera stealing some goods from a moving truck. pic.twitter.com/Vai1KxGLZB — Postsubman (@Postsubman) May 25, 2024



Bheem Singh Patel, Station House Officer (SHO) of Maksi police station in Shajapur district, expressed his lack of awareness about the theft. “Very few details of this particular incident have emerged so far. I haven’t received this video as yet. Neither has any truck driver reported any such incident so far. As soon as we get the video, we will investigate and take action accordingly,” he said.

The video has sparked a conversation about the need for enhanced security measures on highways to prevent such audacious crimes. As the footage continues to circulate, it is expected to prompt a more vigorous response from local law enforcement to address and curb highway robberies.

This incident not only underscores the ingenuity and boldness of the perpetrators but also raises questions about the effectiveness of current policing and surveillance methods on major highways. With similar incidents being reported in the region, the pressure is mounting on authorities to step up their efforts to ensure the safety of goods and passengers traveling on these routes.

