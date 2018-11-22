PNB Housing Finance loot: According to the CCTV footage, the incident took place between 3.00 to 3.40 am last night. The thieves, who were sleeping on the verandah of the office building, entered inside the office when the security guards were taking a nap. The bank has employed 4 guards -- two to guard the first floor and two to guard the first floor of the office building.

PNB Housing Finance loot: Three thieves stole laptops, chequebooks and other valuable items from Punjab National Bank Housing Finance office in Noida’s Sector 3 on last night. According to the CCTV footage, the incident took place between 3.00 to 3.40 am last night. The thieves, who were sleeping on the verandah of the office building, entered inside the office when the security guards were taking a nap. The bank has employed 4 guards — two to guard the first floor and two to guard the first floor of the office building.

Officials of the Punjab National Bank Housing Finance have lodged an FIR against unknown persons and the guards are being questioned. Since the Sector 3 office of the PNB facilitates housing finance and doesn’t operate cash-transaction units, a major loss has been averted.

In another incident, two private security guards of a bank were killed on September 21, 2018, allegedly by unidentified assailants in a loot attempt in Noida city. The incident took place when the guards were on duty at the Punjab National Bank’s Circle Office branch in Sector 1.

