A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on Wednesday has convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Chaibasa scam case. Former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra also found guilty by the special CBI court. It is consecutively the third fodder scam case in which Lalu has been found guilty. The fodder scam case, RC 68(A) / 1996, pertains to the fraudulence of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand) district treasury during 1992-93.

Out of the total 76 accused in the case, 14 have died during the trial, three became approvers, two pleaded guilty while one is absconding. The court of special CBI judge SS Prasad has pronounced its judgment on Wednesday.

On January 23, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi pronounced its verdict in the fodder scam case and found the former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty.

According to reports, more than Rs 900 crore was reportedly syphoned off from the Chaibasa treasury for two decades. The fodder scam in a total had 34 accused including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, who has already been convicted and sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment. In one of the cases related to fodder scam, in October 2013, RJD chief Lalu Prasad was convicted and had spent around two months in jail. However, he got a bail later from the Supreme Court. Lalu Prasad was also disqualified from Lok Sabha and has not contested elections since then.