-15 BOOKS ON INDIAN DEFENCE AND ITS ASPECTS TO BE RELEASED AT THIRD MILITARY LITERATURE FESTIVAL CHANDIGARH

-BABA BANDA SINGH BAHADUR, MEDIEVAL HISTORY AND MORE SUBJECTS TO ADORN PANEL DISCUSSIONS

The third edition of coveted Military Literature Festival (MLF), a joint initiative of Punjab Governor VP Badnore and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, has an array of discussions on wide ranges of topic lined up to make event a watershed in terms of military knowledge. The venue at UT’s Lake Club also has book releases and discussions on 15 books to satiate the seekers of information related to defence studies.

Being held from December 13 to December 15, the event will be witness to panel discussions on subjects ranging from military histories to wars to current cyber security concerns.

Discussion on Dilli Fateh – Banda Singh Bahadur Ton Ranjit Singh De Daur Da JangiItihas (Punjabi) will have Bubbu Tir as moderator, while Prof Jasbir Singh and Dr Amanpreet Singh will be the panelists. Similarly, discussion on Medieval Military Architecture – Forts of India will be moderated by renowned by renowned historian Prof Pushpesh Pant, while the panelists will be Lt Gen DDS Sandhu, Amita Baig and GS Channi. The discussion on Jingoism and Hyper – Nationalism – An Indian Perspective will be moderated by Sir Mark Tully and panelists will include Swati Chaturvedi and Kanu Priya. Topic Implications of China’s Belt and Road Initiative will be moderated by C Raja Mohan, while panelists for discussion will include Jayadeva Ranade, Maj Gen GG Dwivedi and Tilak Devasher.

On Dec 14, discussion will be held on The ISI, Taliban and Afghanistan that Tilak Devasher will moderate and panelists will be V. Balachandran, Vivek Katju, Christine Fair and Maj Gen BK Sharma.

Same day the session on Ek Aur Satyagraha Bharat Ki Atma Ke Liye (Hindi) will be moderated by Arfa Khanum Sherwani, while the panelists will be Ravish Kumar and Manish Tiwari.

Discussion on The Leadership and Campaigns of Field Marshal Slim will be moderated by Lt Gen TS Shergill and the panelists will include Chief Minister Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh, Col Dr Robert Lyman and Brig Alan Mallinson.

Discussion on Spymasters and Cyber–Intelligence in War and Peace will be moderated by KC Verma and panelists will include Lt Gen Sanjive Langer, Jayadeva Ranade and Ritu Sarin.

On the final day discussion on Creation of The Post of Chief of Defence Staff will be held that Lt Gen Aditya Singh will moderate. Panelists will include Shekhar Dutt, IAS and Admiral VS Shekhawat. Discussion will also be held on Lessons Learnt From the Kargil War and Their Implementation with Lt Gen PK Singh as moderator, while panelists will include Lt Gen JS Cheema and Shekhar Dutt, IAS. Also discussion will be held on Does the Red Corridor Really Exist wherein the moderator will be Ajai Sahni and panelists will include Arun Bhagat IPS, Brig BK Ponwar, NandiniSundar and HJ Dora, IPS.

Besides this 15 books are being released on military and discussions on the same would be held. These books include The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia by Sarbpreet Singh and The Bugle Calls: A Life in the Indian Army by Naresh Rastogi and Kiran Doshi.

The Flute and the Sword: The Story of Meera and Jaimal and the Rise and Fall of Merta by Maj Gen Randhir Sinh and Karuna Sinh. Moderator for discussion will be Rima Hooja, while panelist will be Justice Kamaljeet Singh Garewal.

There will also discussion on The Man who Saved Kashmir: Unsung Saga of Sher Bachha Brig Pritam Singh, MC by Brig Jasbir Singh, SM and Pankaj P Singh, Four Battlefronts of a Military Hero by Colonel Surjan Singh Randhawa, The Kargil Victory: Battles From Peak to Peak by Colonel SC Tyagi, India’s Most Fearless – 2: More Military Stories of Unimaginable Courage and Sacrifice by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Also there will be discussions on books Securing India’s Strategic Space WithValour Unlimited edited by Maj Gen Pushpendra Singh and Major Tom’s War by Vee Walker.

There would be discussion on book The Absent Dialogue by author Anit Mukherjee. Its moderator will be NN Vohra, IAS and panelist by Lt Gen Satish Dua. For book Martyrdom to Freedom by Rajesh Ramachandran, moderator will be Manoj Joshi and panelist will be Prof Salil Misra.

Discussions will also be on Operation X: The Untold Story of India’s Covert Naval War in East Pakistan, 1971 by Capt MNR Samant, MVC and Sandeep Unnithan. Besides this book Allahu Akbar: Understanding the Great Mughal in Today’s India by author Manimugdha Sharma, The Chinese Air Threat by Gp Capt Ravinder Chhatwal and Kashmir’s Untold Story: Declassified by Iqbal Chand Malhotra will be released and discussed.

