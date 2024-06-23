Third Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar In A Week

An under-construction small bridge in East Champaran district collapsed on Sunday, marking the a third collapse in Bihar in less than a week. The collapse took place in Ghorasahan block in Motihari, fortunately no casualties from the incident have been reported

The 16-metre-long bridge which was intended to span a canal and connect Amwa village to other areas of the block, was being constructed by the state’s Rural Works Department (RWD) at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. While the exact cause of the collapse remains undetermined, authorities have promptly launched a thorough investigation.

“The exact cause of the incident is not yet known. It is a serious matter and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” stated Dipak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the RWD, to a media source.

Senior district administration officers have arrived at the site, with a detailed report pending. District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal indicated that preliminary investigations are ongoing.”There are reports that a section of locals initially objected to the construction of certain pillars of the bridge. Police are also looking into this matter,” he told the media source.

This incident follows the collapse of a small bridge in Siwan district on Saturday, which was built over a canal connecting the villages of Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks. Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, a newly constructed 180-metre-long bridge collapsed in Araria district.

