Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Vistara Flight Receives Bomb Threat- Deets Inside!

A Vistara flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Friday, June 28. The incident prompted a thorough search of the aircraft, according to the police. A crew member discovered a note stating ‘bomb on board,’ reported an official from Sahar police.

The airline promptly notified the police upon landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 3:15 pm.

Passengers were informed about the threat after landing, and a search of both passengers and their luggage was conducted, although nothing suspicious had been found so far, the official added.

An airline spokesperson stated that a “security concern” had been identified by its staff on Vistara flight UK 552.

The statement further mentioned, “As per protocol, we immediately alerted the relevant authorities, and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay after safely landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai where all customers have been disembarked.”

In the last few days, more than 40 airports including those in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, and Jaipur, received bomb threat emails, which forced officials to quickly assemble backup plans and conduct extensive anti-sabotage inspections.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

