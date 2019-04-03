Thiruvananthapuram: A woman in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district almost lost her 20 sovereigns of gold after she unknowingly handed them over to a scrap dealer, reports said. The incident occurred at a house in Pottavila near Karakkamandapam in last Thursday.

The report said that the woman had kept the sovereigns in the newspaper to avoid theft. Subrahmaniyan, the 34-year-old scrap dealer was later arrested by the Nemom police after he insisted that he had not found the 17 sovereigns.

After being unable to find her 17 sovereigns, the woman realised that she had mistakenly handed them over to the scrap dealer with the items she had recently sold. She then rushed to his shop at Attakulangara with her daughter.

When she asked the scrap dealer about the 17 sovereigns, he strictly refused to find any gold among the old newspapers and claimed that they might have fallen along the road. However, the woman did not believe his claims and called the police. Meanwhile, the woman’s relatives had also reached the spot who started investigating the scrap dealer.

The police soon arrived at the spot and took Subrahmaniyan to the Fort police station for investigation. Subrahmaniyan, a native of Tirunelveli living near Karimadom colony, remained on his stance during the police investigation. However, the woman remained stuck to her claim that she had kept the gold between the newspapers before selling them to the scrap dealer. The police then went to the scrap shop for inspection.

The police then recovered the 17 sovereigns from Subrahmaniyan’s shop and handed him over to the Nemom police. The police are still investigating to find the three remaining sovereigns.

