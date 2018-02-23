Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is on a week-long India visit, on Thursday stunned everybody after he danced on Bhangra beats at Canada House. In the last leg of his India visit, it was a delight to watch Canadian premier performing in front of a massive crowd at Canada House and enjoying his Bhangra dance. It was entertaining as well as amusing for the people present at Canada House to see Justin Trudeau

It seems that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is enjoying every bit of his week-long India visit as he is introduced to various aspects of Indian culture and traditions with his wife and children. Justin Trudeau’s Indian visit so far has been no less than an extravaganza during which people of both the nations saw him totally immersing in Indian culture by wearing traditional Indian attire and adjusting to the local atmosphere. The way Justin Trudeau along with his family has been so far in his week-long state visit, it appears that he is totally in ‘love’ with Indian environment.

After seeing Justin Trudeau running the charkha, spending time in Sabarmati Ashram, visiting the

Akshardham in Gujarat, praying at The Golden Temple, the Canadian premier stunt everyone present at the Canadian House when he danced on Bhangra beats! Yes, it’s a rarely ever happening event when heads of state, during their official visit break the codes and let themselves free to enjoy the culture and tradition of a place. And Justin Trudeau just did the same. The world has seen rockstar entries of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his abroad visits and it was time for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to steal some headlines.

Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau makes an entrance at the Canada house in New Delhi. Truly in the spirit of India. @DemocracyNewsL pic.twitter.com/ph19O7ysB4 — Rohit Gandhi (@rohitgandhi_) February 22, 2018

Marking his presence at the Canada House on Thursday, it was just awesome to watch Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau black sherwani shaking a leg wearing at Bhangra beats being played live. From the expressions of Justin Trudeau, it was clear that he was enjoying it to the fullest by grooving to bhangra in front of a healthy crowd which also turned as a wow moment for most of them.

However, at a time when social media is too active to notice any development, how could it have been possible that it wouldn’t have judged Justin Trudeau’s Bhangra performance. People on social media left amused with many saying he should not go back to Canada.

