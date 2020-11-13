Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to citizens of the country to light a diya on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to citizens of the country to light a diya on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders. While addressing the countrymen via a video message, featuring soldiers, police officials, health workers fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19, on Twitter, the Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to their families.

“Friends, we must remember our brave soldiers who are guarding our borders even in this festive time, serving Bharat Mata and providing security. We must celebrate Diwali only after remembering them. We must also light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that even though all soldiers and frontline COVID-19 workers would not be home to celebrate the festival with their loved ones, the entire nation would pray for them. “This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we’ve for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We’re also grateful to families of those on the borders,” he said, via his video message on Twitter.

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Also Read: Let’s become a lamp of hope for poor: President Kovind’s message on Diwali

Also Read: J&K: 8 Pakistani soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates against ceasefire violation along LoC

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year. (ANI)