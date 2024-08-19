‘This is Completely Wrong’: BJP Ally Chirag Paswan Opposes Government’s Lateral Entry Recruitment Move

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally, Chirag Paswan, has voiced strong opposition to the recent recruitment of 45 bureaucrats through the lateral entry route, a decision that has stirred controversy. Paswan, a Union minister, criticized the move, arguing that it contradicts his party’s commitment to reservation for backward classes and castes.

Paswan expressed his disapproval, stating, “My party’s stance on such appointments is absolutely clear. Wherever there are government appointments, the provisions of reservation must be followed. The way this information has come to light is also a matter of concern for me because I am a part of this government and have the platform to raise these issues. Speaking on behalf of my party, we are absolutely not in favor of this. This is completely wrong, and I will raise this matter before the government.”

The controversy emerged following the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) notification on Saturday for the recruitment of 45 joint secretaries, directors, and deputy secretaries through lateral entry. Critics argue that this move undermines the reservation rights of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Government sources have defended the lateral entry system, noting that it was first introduced under the Congress-led UPA regime and endorsed by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission in 2005. Historically, the government has included external talent in higher administrative roles, often in advisory capacities, but occasionally in key positions such as the chief economic advisor, who is typically a lateral entrant under the age of 45 with significant expertise.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized the Congress for its stance on lateral entry, calling it “hypocritical.” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged that his party introduced the system to bring in experts but claimed that the current Modi government has misused it to undermine the rights of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, condemned the lateral entry recruitment as an attack on Dalits, OBCs, and adivasis. He accused the BJP of distorting the concept of Ram Rajya to dismantle constitutional provisions and deny reservations to marginalized communities.

