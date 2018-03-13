Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader who has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced widespread condemnation over his remarks on Jaya Bachchan after he was denied a Rajya Sabha ticket. However, reacting to Naresh Agrawal's insult, Jaya Bachchan refused to comment and said that she is a stubborn lady and will not answer.

Following former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader who has recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Naresh Agrawal’s derogatory and condemnable comment on Jaya Bachchan where he mentioned her a someone who used to dance in films, the latter has now refused to comment or give any reaction to this controversy. Speaking to media queries over her response to Naresh Agrawal’s comment, Jaya Bachchan said, “I am a stubborn lady, I will not answer.” Naresh Agrawal’s comment was condemned across political parties including Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Former Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal’s derogatory remarks against Jaya Bachchan had come after Naresh was denied a Rajya Sabha ticket which was given to Jaya Bachchan. An upset Naresh Agrawal in a press conference where he announced about joining the Bharatiya Janata Party had said, “For somebody who used to dance in films, act in films, I was denied a ticket. I did not find it appropriate.” This happened after Samajwadi Party chose Jaya Bachchan instead of Naresh Agrawal.

However, realising the fact that his comment was being widely condemned by all the parties, Naresh Agrawal realised his mistake and expressed ‘Khed’ (regret) in front of the media for his earlier comment on Tuesday. While apologising for his remarks, Agrawal said, “if my comments have hurt someone then I express regret”. His clarification came after when media persons asked him about the row over his controversial remark. When further asked, if will he apologise for his earlier comment, Agarwal replied, ‘Khed’ shabd ka matlab aap samajhte hain? (Do you understand the meaning of regret?)

