While students in Delhi carried out protests against the Central Board of Secondary Education for taking the decision to re-conduct Class 10 Maths and Class 12 Economics exam, many took to social networking sites viz Twitter and Facebook to express their disagreement and share reaction after the board decided to re-conduct two exams.

Many took to micro blogging site Twitter to express their disagreement by sharing funny memes after CBSE decided to re-conduct two exams | Image for pictorial representation

After Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a big blow to the students of Class 10 and Class 12 announced that two board exams — Class 10 Maths and Class 12 Economics specifically — will be reconducted after reports surfaced that both these papers were leaked before the main exam on WhatsApp, affected students across the nation are agitating and protesting against this development and holding the board responsible for their negligence. However, speaking to media and addressing the cause, CBSE chief Anita Karwal on Thursday said, “We have taken a decision in favour of the students. We are working for their good. Dates for re-examination will be announced soon.”

While students in Delhi carried out protests against the Central Board of Secondary Education for taking the decision to re-conduct Class 10 Maths and Class 12 Economics exam, many took to social networking sites viz Twitter and Facebook to express their disagreement and share reaction after the board decided to re-conduct two exams. While, in this disappointing atmosphere for students who after putting a lot of hard work and hours of study gave their exams, will now again have to devote their time for books, many people on micro-blogging site in order to bring some fun in this disappointing situation posted memes to cheer up students and making the situation rather hilarious to pump up students and get of the situation. Check out some of the memes and funny twitter posts shared by people on Twitter.

Also Read: CBSE paper leak: Bollywood stars tweet in support of students after board decision to re-conduct two exams

When you had planned to get married after exam but CBSE calls you for a Re-exam pic.twitter.com/J5rHoA21yY — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 29, 2018

CBSE exams be like pic.twitter.com/ohagVfa04e — Bade Chote (@badechote) March 29, 2018

CBSE Students Right Now pic.twitter.com/l9M8R3ebhK — L U D O_🎲 (@logical_ludo) March 29, 2018

CBSE Students : Ppr leak krne pr Retest toh nhi loge na?

CBSE : pic.twitter.com/t2q18q93ek — Aniket (@Tharki_Mulga) March 29, 2018

CBSE students right now: pic.twitter.com/38mb8iD8P9 — Antisocial Optimist (@Anshulsaid) March 29, 2018

CBSE students giving retest pic.twitter.com/VCDOMZKHYO — आमBut शौकीन (@AamButShaukin) March 29, 2018

When you somehow finish writing all the papers but CBSE calls you back for a re-exam. pic.twitter.com/YvLgc8UgQW — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) March 29, 2018

When cbse announces retest for class 10 and 12 Me-👇 pic.twitter.com/nDlFKlrLOd — Darsh Sidhwani (@DarshSidhwani) March 29, 2018

#CBSE (to all the students who had studied leaked question paper):- pic.twitter.com/X2yxCktFT3 — Ansh Bhardwaj (@anshismm) March 28, 2018

The school board CBSE was tipped-off about leaked Class 12 economics question paper three days before the examination on Monday, reveals the police complaint, reported NDTV. Both the papers were leaked on WhatsApp, said Delhi Police Superintendent RK Upadhyay. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday demanded the resignation of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and asked where was the CBSE chief, Anita Karwal? A massive row erupted over CBSE chief. Students staged protested in large numbers in the national capital. The Congress party slammed the HRD Minister and has asked several questions: such as, “There used to be 3 sets of paper in 4 zones, this used to be our practice, under whose pressure has this practice be stopped. The examinations were conducted with 1 set of paper. Why did you not set 3 question papers, why just one set of papers? Was this a deliberate effort to make cheating easy?”, “Why was the earlier CBSE chairperson’s tenure cut short, and an officer closed to PM was brought in, what was the reason that this could not be stopped?”

ALSO READ: Following crackdown on cheating, UP Board students resort to bribery; Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes found in answer sheets

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App