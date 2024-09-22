Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

‘This Is My Second Letter To PM Modi’: Mamata Banerjee On Flood In Bengal

Banerjee claimed that sometimes water is released without any notice to the state government, and the views of her government are not honoured.

‘This Is My Second Letter To PM Modi’: Mamata Banerjee On Flood In Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote another letter to PM Narendra Modi on the flood situation in West Bengal, maintaining that Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) released water from its reservoirs without consulting her government, inundating several districts.

Responding to Banerjee’s earlier letter to the PM, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil had said the state’s officials were informed at every stage about the release of water from DVC reservoirs, which was essential to prevent a major disaster.

Banerjee said, “While the hon’ble minister claims that the release from DVC dams was carried out by consensus and collaboration with the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee, including consultations with representatives of the government of West Bengal, I may respectfully disagree.” “All the critical decisions are made unilaterally by representatives of the Central Water Commission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India without arriving at a consensus,” she said.

Also Read: AR Dairy Refrains From Allegations Of Supplying Adulterated Ghee To Tirumala Tirupati Temple

Banerjee claimed that sometimes water is released without any notice to the state government, and the views of her government are not honoured.

“Moreover peak release from the reservoirs lasting for a prolonged period of nine hours were conducted with only 3.5 hours notice which proved insufficient for effective disaster management,” she said in the letter dated September 21, which was made public on Sunday.

In her letter to PM Modi on September 20, she claimed that 5 million people in the state were affected by the floods, and urged him to immediately sanction and release central funds to address the widespread devastation.

In his letter, Paatil addressed the chief minister’s concerns about the flooding caused by the release of water from the DVC reservoirs.

He explained that the releases were managed by the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), which includes representatives from the Central Water Commission, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and the DVC.

Paatil clarified that from September 14 to 17, the release of water from the Maithon and Panchet reservoirs was curtailed by 50 per cent at the request of West Bengal officials due to heavy rainfall.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

