This Mumbai College Implements Dress Code After Hijab Ban, Prohibits Torn Jeans And T-Shirts

Following a recent ban on the hijab, the Chembur Trombay Education Society’s NG Acharya and DK Marathe College in Mumbai have introduced a new dress code, prohibiting students from wearing torn jeans, t-shirts, and “revealing dresses” on campus. The administration has mandated that students wear “formal and decent” attire while on college premises.

Details of the Dress Code

In a notice issued by the college administration, students are instructed to adhere to a formal dress code. “Students should wear a formal and decent dress while on campus. They can wear a half shirt or a full shirt and trousers. Girls can wear Indian and Western outfits. Students shall not wear any dress which reveals religion or shows cultural disparity. Jeans, t-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys are not allowed,” read the notice displayed at the college gate.

Specific Guidelines for Religious Attire

The notice, dated June 27, 2024, also addresses religious attire, stating, “Hijab, burka, niqab, stoles, caps and badges can be removed by going to common rooms on the ground floor and then only they can move throughout the college campus.”

Student Reactions and Legal Challenge

Some students claimed they were unaware of the new dress code and were denied entry to the college for wearing jeans and t-shirts. Previously, the college had imposed a ban on the hijab, naqab, burka, stoles, caps, and badges within its premises. This decision led to a legal challenge by nine female students who petitioned the Bombay High Court, arguing that the ban was “arbitrary, unreasonable, bad-in-law and perverse.”

Court’s Decision

A division bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil dismissed the petition, stating they were not inclined to interfere with the college’s decision. Senior counsel Anil Anturkar, representing the college management, argued that the dress code applied to all students regardless of religion or caste. The college maintained that the ban on hijab, naqab, and burka was a disciplinary action aimed at enforcing a uniform dress code and was not intended to target the Muslim community.

College’s Stance

The college asserts that the dress code is designed to promote discipline and unity among students. The administration emphasizes that the regulations are intended to be inclusive and respectful of all cultural backgrounds, ensuring that no attire reveals religious affiliation or cultural disparity.

As the new dress code takes effect, the college community is expected to adapt to these changes while balancing the principles of discipline and inclusivity.

