Can you imagine that someone wants to get rid of his name or the Gandhi surname? Here is a boy named Rahul Gandhi who wants to get rid of his surname as he is always misunderstood as a prankster or a fake person.

Have you ever heard about someone who wants to get rid of the Gandhi surname? On one hand Rahul Gandhi is battling challenges in Congress, on the other hand, this 22 years old is struggling to prove his identity. Rahul, who is basically a textile trader, wants to remove his surname. He says that he is fed up with all sort of difficulties he is facing due to his name and surname and he is always asked to prove his identity and that he is not using a fake name.

He stated that he has an aadhaar card which is the only document for his identity. When he went with the photocopy of the document to purchase a mobile SIM card or for any other personal work, people consider him as a fake personality because of his name and the look at him with a sense of suspicion. He told all this in an interview as he is a resident of Akhand Nagar, Indore.

People abruptly hang up his calls when he introduces himself by taking his name as Rahul Gandhi. Due to his name, many a time people think that someone is doing a prank over the phone call and take him as a fake caller. Some people also mock him by asking him that How did Rahul come to settle down in Indore.

Top BSF officials used to call Rahul’s father as Gandhi but his original name was Rajesh Malviya so he got attached to the surname and adopted it for life. His father took the title so seriously that he enrolled his kid in the school with the name Rahul Gandhi instead of Rahul Malviya.

Rahul is a class 5 drop out and he also said that he has nothing to do with the party politics but he has faced difficulties continuously due to his name and now he is searching for an option to change his name through a legal process.

