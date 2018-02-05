The RPF constable, whose swift action saved the minor's life from being chopped into pieces, was later identified as Sunil Kumar Napa. As per reports, the incident took place when the train travelling towards Church gate entered the platform at around 9 PM on February 2. The chilling video was obtained from the CCTV cameras put up at Naigaon railway station. Following the incident, the Railways also shared a tweet thanking all the other commuters who helped in saving the child.

RPF constable swiftly ran towards the rail track and saved the boy from sliding into the gap between the train and the platform

In a recent video that has been going viral on social media, a boy’s life was saved by a railways constable from being chopped off into pieces by a train that was passing the railway platform. The minor boy’s life was saved by fraction of a second as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable swiftly ran towards the rail track and saved the boy from sliding into the gap between the train and the platform. The chilling video was obtained from the CCTV cameras put up at Naigaon railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The RPF constable, whose swift action saved the minor’s life from being chopped into pieces, was later identified as Sunil Kumar Napa. At the time of the shocker, the RFP constable, Napa, was deployed at Platform Number 2 of Naingaon station in Mumbai. As per reports, the incident took place when the train travelling towards Church gate entered the platform at around 9 PM on February 2. As per the video, it was seen that the incident took place as the minor was trying to board the train with his mother but the train started to move and the child slipped. The boy’s mother was already inside the train.

#WATCH Railway Protection Force personnel saves a boy from falling under a moving train at Naigaon railway station in Mumbai (2.2.18) pic.twitter.com/So8En2GkzI — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

After noticing the incident, the RPF constable rushed towards the boy and saved him from getting on the track. After the matter was highlighted, in order to appreciate the presence of mind in the constable, the Western Railways have rewarded Constable Sunil Napa for his ‘exemplary courage and humanity’. Apart from that the railways said that a certificate for his ‘sense of duty, the presence of mind and quick action’ has been awarded as well. Following the incident, the Railways also shared a tweet thanking all the other commuters who helped in saving the child.

Brave WR RPF Constable makes a sliding save. WR awards him. Encouragement & whole hearted appreciation pours in from people with warning/advice not to board or alight from a running train. pic.twitter.com/0gLa0SmI6u — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 4, 2018