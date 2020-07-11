The senior Congress leader took to Twitter to question Yogi Adityanath's rule in UP after Vikas Dubey's alleged encounter and rising contentions on UP's law and order situation, accused UP government to have conducted the encounter to cover-up political linkages.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for not being able to bring gangster Vikas Dubey safely from Madhya Pradesh and said, “is the state so powerless that it cannot safely bring accused to trial?”

The Congress leader also questioned if the encounter was done to cover up the alleged links of people with the accused.

Taking to Twitter, the Sibal said, “Thoki Raj synonymous with Rule of Law in UP. Is this Vikas ki rajneeti ? Is the state so powerless that it cannot safely bring accused to trial? Or are such encounters meant to protect others linked with the accused? Links: Parties and individuals?”

“ Thoki Raj “ synonymous with “ rule of law “ in U P Is this “ Vikas “ ki rajneeti ? Is the state so powerless that it cannot safely bring accused to trial ? Or are such encounters meant to protect “ others “ linked with the accused ? Links : Parties & individuals ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 11, 2020

Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday morning after he tried to flee when the vehicle carrying him met with an accident near Bhauti area close to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

He was the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur. A team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force was bringing him back from Ujjain where he was arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police.

