The autopsy reports of those who were killed in the protests against Vedanta’s copper smelter in Thoothukudi in May were hit by bullets in the head or chest, while half of those were shot from behind as the police personnel opened fire at them. After reviewing the autopsy reports, the Reuters reported that two of the protesters lost their lives after bullets penetrated the sides of their heads. The youngest to be killed in the violence was 17-year-old J Snowlin who died after a bullet entered the back of his head and exited through her mouth.

Several reports so far have dubbed the incident as the deadliest at an environmental protest in India in a decade. According to Indian police rules, the police is allowed to use the firearms in a bid to suppress civil unrest, but while shooting the aim should be kept low and officers should not shoot to kill.

No police officials have been arrested or charged in connection with the incident. The Tamil Nadu state government, which is responsible for the police actions, said that it was the unavoidable circumstances due to which we had to take action to bring the situation under control.

Following the horrendous protest that took place on May 22, the authorities in Tamil Nadu ordered the permanent closure of Vedanta Smelter on environmental grounds, however, the orders were overruled by a ruling from India’s green court on December 15.

The reports revealed that among 13 people who were killed, eight lost their lives from bullets entering their head or body from behind or the side. The dead also included three men in their early 20s, six men in their 40s and one in his 50s. As per the report, of the 13 families who lost their families or friends in the protests, 10 were found not pursuing any legal proceedings.

