At least 5 people have lost their lives and several others injured in the ongoing protests in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. The protesters are demanding a ban on Sterlite Industries raising as they create a lot of pollution wake of the pollution created by them.

At least 5 people have lost their lives and several others injured in the ongoing protests in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin. The protesters are demanding a ban on Sterlite Industries raising as they create a lot of pollution wake of the pollution created by them. The protests have been taking place for over a month demanding the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper Unit. However, on Tuesday, the protesters turned violent started pelting stones, damaging police vehicle when the administration stopped them from marching towards the plant.

The protests have been going on for more than 100 days. On Tuesday, the protesters were on a rally and marching towards the district collectorate campus opposing Sterlite Copper Unit even when there is section 144 has been imposed in the area. Among people who have lost their lives, 4 are men and 1 is a woman. The injured protesters have been taken to a nearby hospital.

#WATCH Protest held in Tuticorin demanding ban on Sterlite Industries, in wake of the pollution created by them #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/23FWdj1do5 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

As the protesters turned violent, two police jeeps were set on fire and 10 other vehicles were also damaged in the protests. Law and Order ADGP, battalions from Manimuthaaru and Madurai, were rushed to the place where protests were happening. Reports say that the police opened fire at around 12:50 pm when they manhandled a freelance photographer’s camera and snatched the memory card.

(Updating …)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App