A swarm of locusts descended on Gurugram this Saturday morning. The Gurugram District Administration has issued a warning to its residents urging them to keep their windows and doors shut.

Swarms of locusts reached Gurugram this Saturday morning, next to the national capital. They were spotted at Gurugram’s DLF phase 1 and MG Road. The officials said the locusts came to Gurgaon through Bhadsa area of Jhajjar. Atmaram Godara, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Gurgaon, stated that two groups of locusts have entered the Gurgaon from Jhajjar. One of the groups is heading towards Delhi from the railway station and sector 45, while another is heading in the direction of Kherki Daula toll plaza towards Delhi.

He added that there has been no crop damage in the Gurgaon district so far because these locusts are flying from Rewari and from above. They have not reached the fields as of yet. Officials in Delhi had earlier denied the possibility of their descent.

K L Gurjar, deputy director of the Center’s Locust Warning Organization, has said a locust swarm is currently flying over Gurgaon and the southern border areas of Delhi but the direction of the wind is not favorable for its shift to the national capital. He stressed the swarms are likely to move towards Faridabad and then enter Uttar Pradesh through Palwal.

Swamps of Locuts visited #HeritageCity #Gurgaon and decided to take the main road (MG Road) to #CyberHub pic.twitter.com/Oou1YJypU3 — Shubhro Mitra (@SJMMJS) June 27, 2020

#WATCH Haryana: Drums being beaten by locals in Jhajjar to drive away the swarms of locusts, while district administration is using sirens to scare away the insects. pic.twitter.com/Kei63lkzen — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

#Locusts taking a stroll in M.G Road #Gurgaon ! People are asking "do these #locusts bite" ?😆 A journalist, who had called me a month back, had commented, that " Govt will wake up, when the #locusts reach #Delhi, only then will the Govt understand the pain of #farmers" ! pic.twitter.com/5D6aAx9tem — Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) June 27, 2020

After locust attack in Gururgam, the Faridabad administration has also issued a warning. Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav said that the locusts have reached Gurgaon. They might be coming towards Faridabad as well. Although all arrangements have been made, the residents should be careful, reach their fields and extend their help in this fight.

The Gurgaon District Administration has issued a warning to its residents on urging them to lock windows and doors. They were asked to bang on tin cans, plate’s, and drums and create loud noise to block out these pests. Farmers in neighboring villages have been advised to keep spraying pumps ready. The agricultural department has also alerted its employees to take necessary precautions.

Delhi Air Traffic Control has also directed pilots of all airlines to take necessary precautions during landing and takeoff of aircrafts. Before Gurugram, similar locust attacks have been seen in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

