Monday, September 2, 2024

Three Arrested for Extorting ₹20,000 from Punjab Tourist in Goa

The suspects have been identified as Babita Ramesh Upadhyay from Mumbai, Sutapa Banerjee from West Bengal, and Deepak Salgaonkar, a local resident of Goa.

Three individuals, including two women, were arrested for allegedly extorting ₹20,000 from a tourist from Punjab in Goa’s Porvorim area, police reported on Sunday.

According to the police, the two women posed as members of an escort service and threatened the tourist, Sagar Ansari, with a false rape accusation if he did not pay them ₹20,000. Fearing the consequences, Ansari and his friend transferred the money into the bank account of the accused on August 30.

Following the complaint, police tracked down a car linked to Salgaonkar in Calangute, leading to the arrest of the two women from Anjuna. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as authorities work to gather more details.

 

 

