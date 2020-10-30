Terrorists fired upon three BJP workers identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam in YK Pora, Kulgam on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor of the UT Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the killings of the political workers who were shot dead by the militants in the Qazigund area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur strongly condemned the killing of the BJP workers and termed the act as highly barbaric. Thakur said that the militants don’t even spare the unarmed people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi. Thakur urged the police to track down the killers and punish them sternly.

Expressing his anguish over the killings, the LG said that the perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts cannot be justified.

Law shall take its course and the guilty shall be dealt with sternly, he added. The LG assured all possible help from the government to the bereaved families. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls.

Reacting to the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam area, the party chief of the Union Territory assured that sacrifices of the party workers would not go in vain.

Further attacking Pakistan on the state-sponsored terrorism, he said that Pakistan will “pay a heavy price” for what they have done. “They were brave workers of BJP and their sacrifice would not go in vain. The three youths who were killed by terrorists were brave sons of Bharat Mata. They always raised the Indian flag high in South Kashmir, especially on Independence Day and Republic Day. The whole country salutes them. Coward Pakistanis will have to pay a heavy price for their sins, each one of them will be neutralised,” Raina told ANI.

BJP national president JP Nadda also expressed condolences to the families of the three political workers who were killed in the Qazigund area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, saying that the departure of such patriots was a big loss for the country.

“In a cowardly attack in J-K’s Kulgam, terrorists killed three leaders, including district BJP Yuva Morcha General Secy Fida Hussain. The departure of such patriots is a big loss for the country. Their sacrifice won’t go in vain. Condolences to families,” Nadda tweeted.