On May 27, the oil well at Baghjan Tinsukia, 500 km from Guwahati 's main district, had a blowout and has since leaked gas.

An explosion occurred near well number 5 of Oil India Limited in Baghjan injuring three foreign experts who were present at the site, an official said on Wednesday. “An explosion occurred near well no.5 of Oil India in Baghjan, Tinsukia district. Three foreign experts who were present at the site injured. They have been rushed to the hospital,” Tridip Hazarika, Oil India Limited’s spokesperson said.

As per a Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas release on Wednesday, “OIL had informed that while carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield in Tinsukia district, the well suddenly became active on May 27 and a blowout occurred. It led to the uncontrolled flow of gas from the well. The well caught fire on June 9.”

“A barricade was erected by local villagers blocking the road from the well site since afternoon yesterday. More than 200 personnel from OIL, ONGC, Alert, Schlumberger and other contractors working at the site including OIL Directors were not allowed to go out of the site after completing the day’s work yesterday. After prolonged efforts by OIL Management and District Authority, the barricade was removed but as late as at 02.30 hours this morning,” Environmental Resources Management had said.

Oil and gas wells under Baghjan EPS are shut in since July 7, ERM had said.

“There is a daily oil production loss to the tune of around 500 KL from these wells. The cumulative loss is 5185MT of Crude Oil and 17.62 MMSCM of Natural Gas in last 12 days. Blockades in Drilling and Work Over Locations Continue: Blockade at two drilling locations and three workover locations still continues since the beginning of June,” it said.

The well is located in the vicinity of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, a wetland.

