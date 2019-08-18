A group of bikers molested a school girl while on her way back home. She was on her bicycle when the stalkers surrounded her and ran the bike over her head and smashed her skull.

Uttar Pradesh police have once again made headlines for wrong reasons after it refused to lodge FIR involving a girl who was ruthelessly molested by a group of stalkers riding a bike. The accused allegedly ran bike over her head and crashed her skull.

Soon after the tragedy, the girl was taken to a hospital where the doctors refused to admit her because there was no FIR of the case, reported The Times of India. The policeman delayed registering FIR for four days.

It was on August 8 when the girl was assualted while on her way back home on bicycle that three men on motorbike surrounded her and raised derogatory comments. Soon crowd gathered and the group fled only to come again to molest the girl.

