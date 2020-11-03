Further boosting the Indian Air Force`s (IAF) capability amid tensions on the China border, three more Rafale fighter jets would reach India by Wednesday evening.

Further boosting the Indian Air Force`s (IAF) capability amid tensions on the China border, three more Rafale fighter jets would reach India by Wednesday evening. The aircraft is set to take off from France tomorrow morning and would arrive in India in the evening itself, government sources told ANI.

The additional aircraft would be adding more strength to the Air Force which has already started deploying the Rafales in an operational role in conflict areas, the sources said. The first batch of five Rafales flew into India on July 28 and was officially inducted on September 10 by the Narendra Modi government.

With the induction of these aircraft, the IAF would have eight fighter aircraft which will be operationalised within a few days. The Rafale fighters have already been operationalised and have also been deployed in the conflict zone of Ladakh in the short duration of time they have been with the Air Force.

Also read: “Keep throwing”: Nitish Kumar after being attacked with onions at Madhubani

Also read: US elections 2020: Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her win

A total of 36 of these aircraft would reach India by mid-2022 under a Rs 60,000 crore deal signed in 2016 by the NDA government.

Amid the ongoing China border conflict, Indian Air Force’s (IAF) offensive capabilities will get a boost as 3-4 Rafale fighter jets would be arriving at the Ambala airbase in Haryana by Wednesday evening. This would be the second batch of these French-origin fighter jet aircraft as the first batch of five Rafales had arrived in India on July 28 and were officially inducted on September 10 by the Narendra Modi government.

Also read: 7 dead in Vienna Terror Attack: PM Modi affirms ‘India stands with Austria’