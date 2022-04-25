An under-construction building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan district collapsed today (Monday).

According to Mayor Mukesh Suryan of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, three people are believed to be trapped.

Suryan said that the structure (the building) belonged to someone who wanted it renovated. However, it was located in a high-risk area, which was reported to the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

SDMC Mayor stated “On March 31, we posted a notice stating that the structure is in a risk zone. On April 14, we also informed the police, SDM. Two to three people are stuck inside, according to my knowledge.”

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call reporting the collapse of an under-construction structure in the Satya Niketan neighborhood was received.

They also added that “Six firefighters were dispatched to the scene. It is feared that workers will become trapped.”

The current rescue operation involves the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and their trained dogs to find victims trapped under debris.