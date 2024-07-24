Thunderstorms Expected in Tamil Nadu, Predicts Chennai MeT

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu for the next three hours on Wednesday. According to the MeT department, thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain are likely to occur today in isolated places over the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, on July 19, amid heavy and continuous rainfall and reports of landslides in several areas of the Nilgiri district, the Nilgiri district administrator declared holidays for schools on Friday. District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru declared a holiday for schools in the Ooty, Gudalur, Kundha, and Pandalu regions of the district, which has experienced heavy rain for the past five days. She further declared a holiday for schools in four other taluks, including Udhagai, Kunta, Kudalur, and Bandalur, today. The Nilgiris district has been experiencing heavy rain for the last five days, resulting in landslides in many places and fallen trees affecting traffic flow.

Authorities have taken notice of the situation and are working to clear the roads to ensure a steady flow of traffic. In Kudalur and Bandalur areas, people have been greatly affected as floodwater entered houses in low-lying areas. The maximum rainfall was recorded in the Avalanchi area at 21 cm, followed by 12.6 cm in the Cherangode region. The Upper Bhavani region received 12 cm of rain, and the Bandalur region received 10.4 cm of rain.

In the Alluri Seetharamaraju district of Andhra Pradesh, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar also declared a holiday on Friday for all educational institutions due to widespread rains. Heavy rainfall has also affected the Kottayam district of Kerala, causing distress among the people as most houses are underwater. The western parts of Kottayam, like Thiruvarppu, Illikkal, and Pathinarilchira, are waterlogged, with roads submerged underwater. Rain also lashed parts of Karnataka’s Mangaluru city. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in isolated regions in the state of Kerala today. (ANI)